City sports fraternity divided over Madras HC order

Nagpur, Jan 21

The city sports fraternity is divided over this week’s order of the Madras High Court that the positions of president, vice-president, and secretary of all sports associations and federations must be held only by sportspersons, and not by politicians or business people.

"Henceforth, the positions of president, vice-president and secretary of all sports clubs, associations and federations in the State must be held only by sportspersons, and not by politicians or businesspeople," the court said while issuing orders on a writ filed by discus throw champion S Nithya The HC order applies to Tamil Nadu but it can set a precedent and can have a cascading effect in other states.

The issue of politicians heading sports bodies has been a thorny issue in India and much of the blame on the tardy progress of many sports has been blamed on these politicians who have little time to spend on the sport.The National Sports Development Code also bans non-sportsmen from running federations and has also fixed the tenure of office bearers as 7 years and imposes various conditions of tenure. But in reality few federations comply with it. The Madras High Court order has to be seen against this background.

Praful Patel, has been president of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for long time and has been reelected twice. Same is the case with the Badminton Association of India whose president Himanta Biswa Sarma is now Assam chief minister. Tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda is the president of Archery Association of India (AAI). At state-level deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is the president of Maharashtra Olympic Association (MOA). He has been the president of Maharashtra Kho Kho Association for a long time (see box)

.Sports officials in Nagpur are divided over the court's order. Arjuna and Dronacharya awardee and para powerlifting coach Vijay Munishwar said, “ I agree with Madras HC's order. In Paralympic Committe of India (PCI) ortspersons are in the committee and we have got positive results. Sportspersons can run the associations very well. As far as politicians and businessmen are concerned their targets are different.”

Nagpur District Basketball Association president and former mayor Sandeep Joshi disagrees with the ruling. “ Nobody can't write off politicians totally. Personally speaking, I am a politician but I have worked for basketball infrastructure development in the city. Those who are capable can lead the association no matter whether he is a politician or businessman.”

Former SAI director and handball player Rupkumar Naidu said, “ Madras HC order is on the lines of Sports Code. All the federations and associations will have to follow it. In India there are a number of politicians on sports bodies and we can't write them off But I think their roles should be determined. They should not interfere in selection and coaching aspects”.

Shiv Chhatrapati awardee and former basketball player Shatrughna Gokhale partially agrees with the court's decision. “ There is no harm if any businessman or politician having sports background leads a sports body. Funding is one of the important aspects and politicians can organise that. Sportspersons should look after all the aspects of the sport and others should handle finance and infrastructure”.

List of prominent politicians on sports bodies

Former union minister Praful Patel: AIFF president

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma : BAI president

Tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda: AAI president

Maha deputy CM Ajit Pawar: MOA and kabaddi association president

Maharashtra minister Satej Patil: Fencing Association chief

MP Poonam Mahajan: MBA president

MLC Parinay Fuke: MCA president

Tourism minister Aditya Thackeray: President of Mumbai Dist Football Association

Ex-mayor Sandeep Joshi: President of Nagpur District Basketball Association.