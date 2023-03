City to host group 'B' Merchant Trophy matches

Shedule

Dec 1-3: Jharkhand vs Karnataka (VCA stadium, Civil Lines), Arunachal Pradesh vs Bengal (Kalamna Ground) and Goa vs Saurashtra (VCA stadium, Jamtha)

Dec. 6-8: Arunachal vs Goa (VCA stadium, Civil Lines), Jharkhand vs Saurashtra (Kalamna Ground), Bengal vs Karnataka (VCA stadium, Jamtha)

Dec 11-13: Bengal vs Jharkhand (VCA stadium, Civil Lines), Goa vs Karnataka (Kalamna Ground), Arunachal vs Saurashtra (Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground)

Dec 16-18: Bengal vs Saurashtra (VCA stadium, Civil Lines), Arunachal vs Karnataka (Kalamna Ground), Goa vs Jharkhand (Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground)

Dec 21-23: Arunachal vs Jharkhand (VCA stadium, Jamtha), Karnataka vs Saurashtra (Kalamna Ground), Bengal vs Goa (Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground)