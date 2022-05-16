City's Nikkita enters quarters

Nagpur, May 16

Talented shuttler of the city Nikkita Joseph entered the quarterfinals in the 19th International School Sports Foundation (ISF). World School Under -8 girls Badminton Championship which is progress at Normandy in France. 70 countries and around 3500 participants are participate in 20 sports disciplines. From India around 230 players participating in the ISF world school Championship.

Today in the round-robin matches Nikkita cleared all the three matches and also defeated tournament seed -2 player and qualified for the quarters.

1st round match, India beat Morocco.Nikkita Joseph downed Nada Ellidrissi Saissi by 21-5 21-5.

In the second round, 2nd round Nikkita Joseph defeated Allkhateeb Lamees by 21-6 21-11 as India recorded victory over Jordan.

India In India's victory over Uganda, India beat Uganda, Nikkita stunned Tracey Justine Nalawooza 21-16 21-5. Cities experienced renowned badminton world federation certified coach Chetak Khedikar is accompanying the Indian team.