City's Sanjana finishes 28th in CWG triathlon

City's Sanjana Joshi while representing India finished 28th in women triathlon event during Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham.

17-year-old Sanjana was the youngest among all the participants. She clocked 1.09.00 hours with 11.06 minutes of swimming, 33.21 minutes cycling and 23.04 running. She ranked 24th in swimming, 22nd in bike lap 1, 26th in bike lap 2, 24th in bike lap 3, 24th in bike lap 4, 27th in run lap1 and 28th in run lap 2.

It was her first international experience. Talking to Lokmat Times her coach Dr Amit Samarth said, “ Though Sanjana lagged behind I am satisfied with her performance. It was a learning experience for her. She had a tough competition from Olympic medal winners and she participated in such a big international event for the first time. I think this itself is one of her biggest achievements so for. She has a long way to go. She requires around 10 to 15 years of practice and international exposure to finish among top ten”. However Sanjana's Indian partner Pragnya Mohan finished 26th with a timing of 1.07.27 hours.