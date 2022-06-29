Cloud over Chess Olympiad Torch Relay in city

Nagpur, June 29

The ongoing first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay has covered several cities across India since its launch on June 19 and is reaching the Orange City on July 2.

The relay will cover a total of 75 cities, commemorating the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav - 75 years of India's independence. However, there is an uncertainty over the programme in Nagpur as both Chess Association of Nagpur (CAN) and the deputy director of sports are not ready to shoulder the responsibility of organizing the event. They are passing the buck to each other.

For the first time in the history of the prestigious competition, India not only hosts the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad but is also the first country that starts off a torch relay. But in Nagpur the association and government appear to be shirking the responsibility.

CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas who attended the meeting called by deputy director of sports Shekhar Patil told Lokmat Times, “I don't have many details about the proggamme. The role of the Chess Association is limited to bringing the players and GMs to the venue. Since the government is involved, the DSO and deputy director of sports will look after whole programme as per protocol.”

Deputy director of sports Shekhar Patil had an altogether different version. “As it was discussed in the meeting, CAN will look after the entire programme. It is their responsibility. We asked them to give us a detailed programme but so far they have not. They will have to bear all the expenses too. DSO and deputy director of sports office is just giving them support.”

It is learnt that on July 2, the chess torch relay will enter the city and from Zero Mile it will proceed to Raisoni Engineering College where FIDE Rating Chess Tournament is going on. Patil said, “CAN will felicitate prominent chess players there. They will provide the T-Shirts to players and also petrol allowance to sports teachers attending the programme. We have the instructions from our higher authorities to support them.”

Another chess association Nagpur District Chess Association (NDCA) is not involved. NDCA secretary KK Barat said, “CAN and deputy director, DSO are looking after it. We are not involved. Therefore, I am not in a position to give much details.”

This uncertainty can affect the programme if the issue is not settled immediately.