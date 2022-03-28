Confident Vidarbha to take on Maha

Nagpur, March 28

Confident over an innings and 209 run victory against Chandigarh in the tournament opener,Vidarbha will take on Maharashtra in the second round match of CK Nayudu Trophy to be played at Vijaywada from Tuesday.

After huge victory, the confidence of Siddhesh Wath led Vidarbha is high and they would like to continue the same against Maharashtra.

Against Chandigarh, Vidarbha displayed combined efforts. In the first innings Vidarbha slammed a huge total of 550 thanks to Aman Mokhade and Yash Rathod who scored brilliant centuries. They were ably supported by Mandar Mahale, Nachiket Bute and Yash Kadam who cracked half-centuries. Then Vidarbha bowlers dismissed Chandigarh on 259 and asked them to follow on. Left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey spun his web around rival batsmen and finished with seven wickets for 33 runs that ultimately helped Vidarbha to bundle out Chandigarh for a paltry 82 and record an emphatic victory.

As far as opponents Maharashtra are concerned they conceded first-innings lead to Railways in a drawn match. Nothing went in favour of them as Railways smashed 520 in the first innings with Upendra Yadav and Mohit Raut scoring centuries. In reply, Maharashtra were all out for 205. Following on Maharashtra made 451 and saved the team from facing defeat.

In the points tally Vidarbha are on top with seven points followed by Railways (3), Maharashtra (1) and Chandigarh (0).

Only one team will qualify for the knockouts. Therefore another victory will consolidate Vidarbha's position for the knockout berth.