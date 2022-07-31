CPS Dabha, BVM 'A' teams leading

In all total 74 teams including 51 in high school and 23 in primary are vying for the top honours.

The technical side of the tournament is being handled by renowned arbiters under the able guidance of Pravin Pantawane and Shital Panbude.

In high school category, Narayana Vidyalayam 'A' team was following the CPS Dabha whereas in the primary section, CPS Dabha was on second place.

On Friday, three rounds will be played in high school group starting from 9:00 am and two rounds will be played in primary group starting from 10 am followed by prize distribution function at 2:30 pm.

Director, Miles N Milers Endurance Sports Academy Dr. Amit Samarth will be the chief guest on the occasion. The management members of Somalwar Academy and CAN office bearers will also grace the occasion.

Ranking after round 4 (high school): 1. CPS, Dabha (8, 15), 2. Narayana Vidyalayam (8, 13), 3. BVM, TMT, NG (7,13), 4. Somalwar HS, Nikalas (7, 12), 5. BVM, Civil Lines(6, 13.5), 6. Seventh Days HS - B ( 6, 12), 7. Narayana Vidyalayam (6, 12), 8. BVM, SKN NG ( 6, 11.5), 9. Somalwar Ramdaspeth - A (6,11), 10. CPS, Katol Road (6. 11).

Ranking after round 4 (primary): 1. BVM, Civil Lines 'A'( 8, 15), 2 CPS, Dabha (8,13.5) 3. BVM, SKN NG (6,12), 4. CPS, WN (6 10.5), 5. PNPS (9, 22.5), 6. CPS, Katol Road (5, 11), 7 7. BVM, TMT NG (5, 10), 8. Somalwar Primary, Nikalas (5, 9.5), 9. BVM, SKN NG (5, 9), 10 RS Mundle Eng. School (4, 10).