CPS (WN) players for tennis nationals

The under-19 team from Centre Point School clinched the silver medal, earning them a spot at the national level. The players who contributed to this achievement are Sidh Jain and Meet Chawla of Class 12 and Kary Sakode of Class 11.

The team’s success has brought pride to the school and set high hopes for the upcoming national-level competition. Congratulations to all the participants and their mentor Pritin for the success.