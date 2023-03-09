Dahiya slams 129, AIR pile up 437/9

CDCC won the toss and elected to field first. Mohit Nachanwar (79, 110b, 14x4) and Siddhesh Kantode (41, 55b, 5x4, 2x6) gave a flying start to AIR making 71 run partnership for the first wicket. Then Siddharth Koli (79, 137b, 9x4, 2x6) and Dahiya (129, 142b, 15x4, 3x6) sent rival bowlers on the leather hung and stitched up 85 run partnership for third wicket. Akash Kombe missed the half-century by just two runs while Pushpak Gujar contributed 21.

For CDCC, Manan Agrawal claimed two wickets for 47 runs while Yatharth Javery, Lucky Thorar, Nakul Potode, Harish Nilawar and Kalpesh Rajput were chipped in with one each.