Dhyanchand Academy win by 2-0

Asif Khan put Dhyanchand Academy ahead in the 14th minute on the pass of Amit Yadav. Nagpur Academy had an opportunity to equalise the score but Adnan Sheikh missed the chance in the 23rd minute.

In the 40th minute, Amit Yadav sounded the boar on top of the circle to increase the lead 2-0. Sakib Rahim missed the chance to score for Dhyanchand academy on the pass of Sushil Maskare in the 52nd minute. In The result would have been different had Tarang Tagade not wasted the opportunities in the 56th and 59th minutes.

On Thursday, Eagle Club wil lplay Hill Academy at 2.30 p.m. at the same venue.