Digant , Sanjana triumph in cycling

Nagpur, May15

Digant Bapat and Sanjana Joshi bagged first place in the Under-18 boys and girls categories respectively in the cycling competition held on Sunday (May 15) under Khasdar Krida Mahotsav. In the 15-km race, Digant recorded a time of 29 minutes and 50 seconds. Sanjana won the race by covering a distance of 12 km in 24 minutes and 10 seconds.

In the under-15 age group, Divijesh Sahu (23 minutes 48 seconds) and Aditri Parasia (14 minutes 27 seconds) bagged the first place in the boys' 12 km and 8 km races respectively. Dev Nannavare (17 minutes 02 seconds) and Shreeja Wankhede (14 minutes 41 seconds) achieved the first place in the boys '8 km distance event and the girls' 5 km distance event.

Earlier cyclist Sameer Lohi flagged off the race in the presence of noted chief Vishnu Manohar, Dr. Rohini Patil, Dr. Suresh Chari and former mayor Sandip Joshi. The prizes were presented to the winners by Sandip Joshi and others. At the end of the competition, a fun race was held for all. Medals and certificates were awarded to everyone who participated in the competition.

For the success of the competition, Dr. Padmakar Charmode, Ashfaq Sheikh, Sachin Deshmukh, Priya Bhore, Pankaj Karpe, Arun Kapure, Nandlal Yadav, Jayant Jichkar, Ramesh Mandal, Shilpa Kukde, Manjusha Pachpaur, Puja Gupta, Ashish Pathak and others worked hard.d

Results

Boys Under-18: Digant Bapat (29 min 50 sec), Dhruv Mishra (30 min 17 sec), Akshat Kumar (30 min 58 sec), Vrishabh Patil (31 min), Tejas Bankar (31 min17 sec)

Girls Under-18 : Sanjana Joshi (24 min 10 sec.), Vidya Lohi (26 min. 55 sec.), Muskan Banode (29 min.). Riya Pandey (31 min.). 35 sec), Janhvi Karu (31 min 41 sec)

Boys Under-15: Divijesh Sahu (23 min 48 sec), Nilay Raut (25 min 36 sec), Arjun Tiwari (25 min 47 sec), Atharva Makode (28 min 20 sec), Chinmay Tapas (28 min). 21 sec)

Boys Under-12 : Dev Nannavare (17 min 02 sec), Mohit Bodekar (17 min 30 sec), Hitesh Meshram (17 min 40 sec). Pranay Savarkar (17 min 45 sec), Yashvardhan Singh (18 min 03 sec)

Girls Under-12: Shreeja Wankhede (14 min. 41 sec.). Shraddha Kadu (15 min. 24 sec.). Latasha Dhole (15 min. 55 sec.). Mrinmayi Aniwal (16 min. 45 sec.). Aditri Thaware (16 min 46 sec).