Disha makes WPL debut for RCB

While chasing the huge target of 232, RCB were restricted to 163 and thus lost the match by 60 runs. Disha who came to the crease after the departure of captain Smriti Mandhana scored nine runs in 11 balls hitting one boundary. She was caught by Alice Capsey off Tara Norris in the 11th over. Kasat pulled straight down deep backward square's throat and Capsey barely had to move to take the catch.

In the process when the pressure was building , Disha who was bought for her base price of Rs 10 lakh hit a beautiful boundary to Marizanne Kapp in the ninth over. She pulled it over backward square leg for a boundary. However, RCB left-arm pacer Konal Zanzad who was bought for n rs 25 lakh didn't find a place in the playing XI.

It can be mentioned here that Disha Kasat had emerged highest run scorer in Senior Women's T-20 League this season. Apart from it, she has played in the BCCI Zonal Tournament and Women Challenger Trophy. She led Vidarbha to pre-quarterfinal in the senior one-day trophy this season.