Dist skating event on April 3
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 31, 2022 06:05 PM2022-03-31T18:05:02+5:302022-03-31T18:05:02+5:30
The competition will be organised in various age categories including 9 to 11 yrs, 11-14, 14- 17 & above ...
The competition will be organised in various age categories including
9 to 11 yrs, 11-14, 14- 17 & above 17 years.
The 1st Maharashtra State Sprint Championship will be held at Mumbai ( Virar ) on April 16 and 17.
All the skaters registered to Nagpur District Roller Skating Association can contact secretary Dr. Upendra Varma, Vishnu Waghe (9850360238), Swapnil Samarth (9372733737), Kunal Dandekar ( 9372478968), Nishant Tabhane (9028510913) for further details.Open in app