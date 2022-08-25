District Junior basketball championship from Aug 29

Nagpur District Basketball Association (NDBA) will conduct the Inter-Club Junior (U-18) District Basketball Championship at the twin courts of Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana (SNG), Shivaji Nagar, from August 29 (Monday). Players born or after 1-1-2004 will be eligible to participate in the championship.

From this district championship the 12-member boys and girls’ teams of Nagpur District will be selected for the forthcoming state basketball championship slated to be held at Sangola, Solapur, from September 11 to 15. The state tournament is being organised by Maha Basketball Association (MBA).

Matches of the inter-club Nagpur district championship will be played on the league-cum-knockout basis. The last date to confirm entries is August 26 ( Friday). All the clubs are requested to confirm the teams on their official letterheads and need to submit Aadhaar Cards of all the participating players. Details can be had from 9881073377.