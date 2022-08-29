DKM teams off to winning start

While DKM 'A' girls defeated Phoenix 36-5, DKM 'B' boys downed PBG 31-21.

Earier the meet was inaugurated by Shiv Chattrapati Awardee and MBA secretary Shatrughna Gokhale. On the occasion NDBA members Samir Shrivastava, Narendra Katole, Nitin Patwardhan, Ayush Agrawal, Hemant Nipane, Gaurav Reddy and others were present.

In the district tournament 18 boys and 14 girls teams are participating. The selection meet will conclude on September 6.

Results

Girl: HKM (Swastika Datta 15) beat Spartan (Madhura Vakde 2) 30-02 (08-02, 02-00, 11-00, 11-00);

DKM-A (Meehira Dhote 10, Dhara Phate 6) bt Phoenix (Shravani S 3) 36-5 (10-0, 8-5, 12-0, 6-0); NBYS (Mrunmayee Sathe 8) bt NASA (Ashlesha Dabhekar 2) 31-6 (9-2, 8-1, 8-2, 6-1)

BOYS: DKM-B (Ajay Pande 12, Drutanshu 8) bt PBG (Aditya Admane 6) 31-21( 02-08, 12-04, 04-08, 11-1)