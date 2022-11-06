Double delight for AD College; Shadab, Prajakta race to glory

Shadab Pathan and Prajakta Godbole emerged winners in the men's and women's categories respectively. AD College won the men's title with 21 points. HBT College achieved the second position with 56 points and PWS College finished third with 85 points.

In the women's group too, AD College won the championship with the highest 50 points followed by Women's College (59) and JCPE ( 96 points). In the individual category, Shadab Pathan of Arts College, Sihori clocked 30. 57.79 seconds to win the gold medal in men's category. In the women's category, Prajakta Godbole of Mahila College bagged the gold medal. She locked 35. 56.41 seconds.

Vice-chancellor Dr Subhash Chaudhari, Pro-VC Dr. Sanjay Dudhe, former Director of Sports Dr Dhananjay Welukar, Dr. Visakha Joshi, principal Yashwant Patil and Dr Sharad Suryavanshidistribued the prizes.