Eagle, Al Fatel record easy wins

NMDFA's Suyog Nagar ground, here on Sunday.

Swapnil Nagrare played an important role in Eagle's victory over Taj Club by scoring a hat-trick. He found the net in 13th, 15th and 70th minutes to seal the fate of opponents.

In the second match, Al Fatel defeated Nagpur City 3-1. In the 32nd minute Abu Bakar Ansari gave 1-0 lead to Al Fateh. After a change of ends, Hassan Ashraf increased the lead 2-0. In the 80th minute, Mohammad Nazim reduced the deficit for Nagpur City and rekindled some hopes. However, during an injury time Dnyaneshwar scored third goal for Al Fate hand ensured the victory.