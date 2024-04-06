Electrifying boys, Kingfisher girls win RPL

The closing ceremony of RPL Season 9 marked the culmination of yet another magnificent cricketing extravaganza. Prize distribution took place at the hands of Madhuri Barua, Arumita Pawa, Jyoti Samseriya, Manish Shah, Pankaj Pathe , Vivek Shahu & other heads of the department.

In the boys cateogry, Electrifying Eels defeated Deadly Scorpions. Electrifying Eels electrified the tournament with their stellar performances, emerging as the undisputed champion. Their dominance on the field earned them the coveted championship title. They got Rs 90,000 and trophy. Roshan Saraf's exceptional all-round performance throughout the season distinguished him as the man-of-the-series. His contributions with both bat and ball played a crucial role in Electrifying Eels' triumph. The runners up Deadly Scorpions got Rs 40,000 and trophy.

In the girls category, Kool Kingfishers emerged victorious displaying exceptional skills and teamwork throughout the tournament. In the final they defeated Fiery Dragons Their relentless pursuit of excellence earned them the championship title. They walked away with Rs20,000. Jinal Nathani was declared best player of the tournament. She performed well throughout the tournament and her contributions were instrumental in Kool Kingfishers' success.

The closing ceremony was a fitting tribute to the dedication, passion, and sportsmanship displayed by all the participating teams and players. As the curtains fell on another magnificent season of RPL, memories of thrilling matches and unforgettable moments will linger on, inspiring generations of cricketers to come.