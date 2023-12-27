Ex- international shuttler Jayaram to grace SJAN awards function on Jan 6

Continuing its tradition SJAN will honour senior and junior (male, female) sportspersons along with sports organiser, best school and best college for their sports promotion. The names of the awardees will be declared soon. A two-time Dutch Open champion, Ajay Jayaram had reached his career-best ranking of 13 in June 2017. Born on September 28, 1987, in Chennai, Jayaram started playing badminton at the age of seven and has enjoyed a professional career spanning over two decades. During the course of his playing days, Jayaram won the Dutch Open twice (2014 and 2015) alongside other BWF events like the Czech International.