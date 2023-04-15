Forgetful debut for Taide

While chasing 159, Punjab started proceedings by sending Taide as opener. However, on the very third ball of Yudhvir Singh, Taide gave catch to Avesh Khan and returned to the pavilion on duck.

Atharva swung across the line and the big top-edge went all the way to third man. Avesh ran and made no mistake to catch. It can be mentioned here that Taide is the eighth player from Vidarbha who made IPL debut after Umesh Yadav, Faiz Fazal, Amit Paunikar, Shreekant Wagh, Jitesh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande and Yash Thakur. Punjab Kings had retained him for his base price of Rs20 lakh. Last season Akola lad didn't get an opportunity to play. So far Taide has played 30 T-20 matches for Vidarbha and scored 741 runs with an average of 27.44 and strike rate of 129.77. His highest score is 56. As a fielder, he has taken 11 catches.