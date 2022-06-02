Good response to 'Inspiration Cup 2022' karate meet

Muktadev Bahuuddeshiya Vikas Sanstha and Karate Kokusai Independent Federation India jointly organised 'Inspiration Cup 2022' 2nd State-level Open Karate Championship recently at local SFS College, Seminary Hills, Balodyan.

Director of Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryavanshi inaugurated the three-day meet whil national president of Kokusai Independent Federation India Ravikant Meshram preside over the function. treasurer of Woodball Federation of India PravinManwatkar, north Nagpur president of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Pravin Patil, Dr Meghna Pandit, Amit Shemde, Adv. Suchita Dongre, Dinesh Koche, Shrikant Meshram and others were also present.

The karatekas from Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Bhusawal, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Nagpur rural, Gondia, Jalgaon, Yavatnal participated in the meet. Rohit Wanjari, Aish Gourkhede, Amit Tembhurne, Ragini Choudhary, Brijesh Ramteke, Akshay Chaware, Irshad Ansari Ashish Sahare were judges.

tthe winners of kata and kumite events, received mementos and certificates. Former corporator Dharmapal Meshram was the chief guest of prize distribution function. Ravikant Meshram, Amit Shende and Shrikant Meshram were present on the occasion.

President of Muktadev Bahuuddeshiya Vikas Sanstha Pratibha Bagde, Pushpalata Mehram, Shikha Lautre, Siddharth Meshram, Sawan , Kunal Goswami and others worked hard for the success of meet.