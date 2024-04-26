Good response to KIRTI volleyball trials

The selection trials was organised by the Khelo India Centre at the university's Ravinagar playground received a good response on the fourth day. 155 volleyball players including 93 boys and 62 girls from different areas participated in the trials. s.

Students from cities like Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Amravati, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) participated in the trials that was organised under the guidance of Dr. Ashok Kapta.

Physical ability and skill test was conducted for volleyball game. On this occasion the Director of University Sports and Physical Education Department Dr. Sharad Surywvanshi, former director Dr. Dhananjay Welukar, Sports Authority of India observer Bhavna Sutar, Dr. Aditya Soni, Dr. Manoj Atvkar, Dr. Vivekananda Singh, Dr. Nitin Jangitwar, Dr. Amit Tembhurne, Dr. Sudhir Sahare, Dr. Bharat Mehta, Sayali Waghmare, Archana Kottewar, Ganesh VWni, Nitin Dhabekar and others were present.

Football trials today

The football selection trials for the boys and girls will be conducted on Saturday at 6 am. Physical ability and skill of the players will be conducted. Dr. Sharad Suryawanshi has appealed to the players to participate in the trials in large number.