Good response to Rokde's new campaign

Under this scheme, customers can win various exciting prizes This offer is valid from till January 12, 2025. This initiative offers a unique opportunity to spread happiness and excitement during the festive season while fostering a positive atmosphere in society.

The first month of our campaign received an overwhelming response and excitement. During this time, a total of 40 lucky winners were announced across the first four weekly lucky draws and the prizes such as gift vouchers, I phone, double door refrigerator, Apple watch, washing machine, Samsung Smart TV, Microwave oven were given to the winner. First month's EV bike winner is Ekta Sahare of Laxmi Nagar branch.

Director Rajesh Rokde believes this year’s Diwali filled with happiness and excitement. This campaign is an effort to spread joy and positivity during festive celebrations.