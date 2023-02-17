GT's Darshan looking for improved performance this season

As the BCCI has announced the schedule of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, defending champions Gujarat Titans' pace bowler Darshan Nalkande is looking for an improved performance this season.

Gujarat Titans will take on four-time champions Chennai Super Kings at Ahmedabad. The 16th edition of the tournament will start on March 31 and the last league match will be played on May 21.

Nalkande after warming benches for Punjab Kings for three seasons made his mark in the two matches he played last season of IPL under the leadership of all-rounder Hardik Pandya. However, this season he is eyeing much-improved performance in the cash-rich tournament. Talking to Lokmat Times about his second IPL season , Akola lad Nalkande said," If I get the opportunity I will try to deliver my best for the franchise. Now our camp will start and we will prepare ourselves well. In the process, I will also concentrate on those things which I am lacking. At present, I can't tell whether I will play or not but if I get the chance I will try to do much better this season."

Darshan has good domestic season this year, particularly with white ball. He had achieved the milestone of bacoming the fastest to take 50 wickets in Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament. He achieved this feat in 28 matches. Apart form it, he finished highest wicket taker (12 in 10 matches) in the said tournament for Vidarbha that lost to Mumbai in the semis.

Asked whether he is satisfied with his performance in all format of the game this season he said, " I didn't get a chance in Ranji Trophy but in T-20 Trophy I was highest wicket-taker for Vidarbha. In Under-25 tourmanent, I played four matches and performed well with both bat and ball. Definitely, this performance will help me to carry the confidence in IPL this season".

Last season Gujarat Titans had picked up Nalkande for his base price of Rs 20 lakh in the IPL mega auction. The franchise was impressed by his record double hat-trick against Karnataka in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy,.