Gupta emerges new rapid chess champ

In the six- round tournament, Gupta earned 5.5 points. Chirag Lahoti finished runners-up with five points. On top board Gupa defeated Mradul Yadav (4) whereas Lahoti got the better of Rishikesh Lohit. Chief arbiter of the tournament Pravin Pantawne distributed the prizes.

Final ranking:1Gupta Mayur (5.5, 18.5); 2. Chirag Lahoti (5, 19.5) ; 3. Mradul Yadav (4, 22.5); 4. Lohit Rushikesh (4,21.5); 5. Gujar Vipul ( 4, 18.5); 6. Tumsare Anup ( 4,18), 7. Mahajan Sadanand (4, 16); 8. Ramteke Yugant ( 4, 15.5)

Results (6): Mradul Yadav (4) bt Gupta Mayur (5.5), Chirag Lahoti (5) bt Lohit Rushikesh (4); Gujar Vipul (4) bt Agrawal Praneet(3.6); Ramteke Yugant (4) bt Prabhakar Patil (3); Tumsare Anup (4) bt Shanaya Shelkar (3); Mahajan Sadanand (4) bt Parth Deshpande (2); Aarav Vishwanath ( 2) lost to Jha Manoj (3);Sharma Rishi (3) bt Chandak Harsh (2).