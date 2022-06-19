Handa, Kondoor win bronze in Asian arm wrestling

While Dara Singh bagged bronze in 95 kg category his practice partner Erin walked away with bronze in 78 kg category.

Handa and partner Erin Kondoor were first-arm wrestlers from Nagpur who were selected for Asian championship. Apart from it he and his partner have already been selected for world event to be hosted by International Federation of Arm Wrestling (IFA) at France in September.

Speaking with Lokmat Times, Dara said, “ We both are happy to secure bronze medal for the city after a long gap. However, we still want to upgrade our level and won more and more medals for the country in future There are some technical stuff which I need to work on”, he said. Erin said, “ The competition was tough but we succeded in winning the medals for the country”.