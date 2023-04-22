Home advantage definitely matters: Faiz

After a gap of two years, the premier BCCI domestic tournament Ranji trophy has made a comeback in its original format in which each team will get an opportunity to play seven matches at the league stage with no bio bubble and RTPCR tests etc.

Two-time champions Vidarbha under the leadership of its experienced batsman Faiz Fazal are also quite excited to make their mark in the red ball cricket after some mixed success in this season's white ball cricket (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy). The main thing this season is that out of seven league matches, Vidarbha will be playing four on its home turf. Last season, Vidarbha had played all three league matches at Sultanpur in Haryana and failed to qualify for the knockouts.

Faiz Fazal, who so far has played 128 first-class matches and scored 8,737 runs including 22 centuries and 38 half-centuries, would like the home advantage. Talking to Lokmat Times ahead of Vidarbha's Ranji Trophy opener against Railways to be played from December 13 at VCA Jamtha stadium, Fazal said, “Home advantage definitely matters in Ranji trophy. Our record is always good on home turf. We have a well-balanced team in red-ball cricket. Our players have scored a lot of runs in Guzder League. White and red ball cricket are altogether different things. In Ranji Trophy, you have to play for four days. We are very happy and looking to do better this season.”

About team's preparation, Fazal said, “Today we had the first full session without any bio bubble. It was quite good. We have still two-three days more for the net sessions. We are geared up and looking forward.”

This season Vidarbha managed to qualify for the knockouts in T-20 format of cricket but crashed out in Vijay Hazare trophy at league stage. Asked about the morale in the team after the debacle in Hazare Trophy, Faiz said, “ Winning start is always important and we failed to do it in Hazare Trophy. It is difficult to switch from white ball cricket to red ball quickly. Our players have played enough matches in Guzder League with the red ball. Let's hope for the best."

Wadkar is learning

Faiz has praised his deputy in Ranji Trophy Akshay Wadkar who led Vidarbha first in Syed Mushtaq T-20 Trophy and then in Vijay Hazare Trophy. “He is learning and I am confident he will do better in fuure. We all know he is a good cricketer and a consistent batsman. Best of luck to him.”