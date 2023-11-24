Host Nav Maharashtra men in QF

In the women's section, defending champion Maratha Friends Amravati and Vidarbha Krida Mandal, Katol entered semis whereas Vidarbha Yoluth Karol, Navmaharashtra, Navjaihind Yavtmal and Chhatrapati Yuvak Krida Mandla entered the quarters.

In the evening session match riding on outstanding performance of Piyush Nandurkar and Lokesh Bhandvalkkar, Navmaharashtra defeated Rajapath Amravati by one point sparing 3.30 minutes. Lokesh played for 2.30 minutes and also beat three players. Piyush Nandurkar defeated four players and held the fort o for 5.40 minutes. In the women section, Navjaihind Yavatmal defeated Humanity Paratwada by an innings and 22 points. Reshma Gajbhiye and Tanisha Sawai displayed all-round performance for the winners.

Shriram KM teams in SF

During district-level sub-junior championship, Shriram Krida Mandal, Musewadi boys and girls teams enter semi-finals. The semis will be played on Saturday from 3.30 pm onwards followed by the final. The prize distribution function will be held at 6 p.m. union minister Nitin Gadkari will be the chief guest on the occasion. MLC Pravin Datke, MLA Krishna Khopde, secretary of Nagpur Shikshan Mandal Adv. Rohit will grace the occasion.