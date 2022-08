Host NBYS pip GKM in thrilling encounter

Nagpur, May 14

Host Nutan Bharat Yuvak Sangh (NBYS) pipped Gurudeonagar Krida Mandal (GKM) 42 -41in the Junior Basketball Tournament organised under Khasdar Krida Mahotsav at Bajaj Nagar court on Saturday.

The quarterwise score in favour of NBYS read 12-7, 13-14, 5-8, 12-12. Thanks to Pratham Gupta who single-handedly scored 19 baskets for the winners. He was well supported by Shreyansh Kelmare (11). For GKM, Yashshri Yadav(14) single-handedly fought the battle but in vain.

In another match, Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana (SNG) overcame PBG 42-6 in a one-sided affair. Yash Mehta scored highest nine points for SNG.

However, PBG girls recorded a victory over Saraswati Kanya Sangh 'B'.Bhavya Chandak (7) and Riya Chipate (6) fashioned PBG victory. Dharampeth Krida Mandla(DKM) downed Pande Layout Sporting Club(PLSC )59-13 thanks to

Meehira Dhote (14) and Shrija Lambat (11) . Earlier in the morning hockey legend Dhanraj Pillay paid a visit to NBYS court and motivated the hoopsters. NDBA secretary Bhavesh Kuchanwar and NBYS secretary Sandip Durugkar welcomed him.

Results

Boys: NBYS (Pratham Gupta 19, Shreyansh Kelmare 11) bt GKM (Yashshri Yadav 14, Tejas Talmale 11) 57-41 (12-7, 13-14, 5-8, 12-12); SNG (Yash Mehta 9) bt PBG (Tanmay Selokar 3) 42-6 (13-0, 13-0, 5-5, 11-1);

Girls: PBG (Bhavya Chandak 7, Riya Chipate 6) bt SKS-B (Akshada Dharme 2) 36-5 (15-3, 5-0, 4-0, 12-2); DKM (Meehira Dhote 14, Shrija Lambat 11) bt PLSC (Astha Kashta 6) 59-13 (12-3, 9-6, 17-2, 21-2)