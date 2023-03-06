Huge response to Swimathon

The three-hour relay swimming attracted the swimmers form 7 years to 67u years. Earlier additional NMC commissioner Ram Joshi inaugurated the event. Former MLA Dr Milind Mane presided over the function. Vice principal of Dr Ambedkar College Dr Arvind Joshi, NCC colonel Amol Chandana, LLieutenant Commander Deepkaran Singh, Shiv Chhatrapati awardee Girish Gadge, Adv. Nalin Majethia, Dr Sanjeevani Somkuwar, Hairsh Raut and otthers were present.

Dr Jaiprakash Duble read out the message sent by the state coordinator of Clean Maharashtra drive Subhash Dalvi. A skit to create awareness about cleanliness was performed in which the members of JD Sports Foundation and Dev Ranjan Bahuuddeshiya Sanstha participated.

Seven year devanshi Ashtankar and Angel Chinnamwar alogn with 67 year Anjali Shah were the main attraction of the event. Shravani Garje, Abdul Jamil, Abdul Jafar, Dr Intekhab Alam, Sushama Vajpayee, Mohammad Sayam, Chetan Raut, Anjali Gajbhiye, Sonali Patmase, Rajshree Jain and others participated in the event for noble cause. Former minister Nitin Raut, Dronacharya awardee Vijay Munishwar, Sudhir Abhyankar and others attending the closing function. International sea swimmer Jayant Duble, looked after technical aspects of the event. Dr Dhakulkar, Sushil Durugkar, Aishwarya, Prajakta Duble, Harshal Ambagade, Adv. Archana Mendule, Ashish Adhav, Rahul Salame and others worked hard for the success of the event.