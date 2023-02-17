IFFC blank Birsa Munda 2-0

In the very fifth minute Abhimanyu Menon scored stunning goal for IFFC. After a change of ends, Birsa Munda committed a blunder. Shanku Kotha was the culprit who scored a suicidal goal.

During the proceedings match referee cautioned Mukul Khorgade of IFFC and Sunny Kathaute of Birsa Munda for their rough tackle.

In the second match, Mama FC defeated Shakti Club 1-0. Thanks to Mohtashim Ansari who scored an all-important goal in the 45th minute.

Mohammad Nasir and Mohammad Asif of Mama FC were shown yellow cards during the proceedings for their rough play. Shakti Club's Naresh Dongre was also warned by the match referee.