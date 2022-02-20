IM Bansod appointed chief lecturer for FIDE Arbiter Seminar

Nagpur, Feb 20

The only Category-A International Arbiter from Vidarbha and 4th FIDE lecturer in India IA Swapnil Bansod has been appointed for his first-ever FIDE Arbiter Seminar as a chief lecturer.

The seminar is going to be held at Guwahati from February 25 to 27. Keeping the AICF’s motto of chess development every nook and corner of the country, All India Chess Federation (AICF) is organizing five FIDE Arbiters’ Seminar i.e. Kanpur, Guwahati, Shimla, Kottayam and Bangalore. The seminar will give norms of FIDE Arbiter to National Arbiters, according to the regulations for the titles of Arbiters. International Arbiters & FIDE Lecturers. Anantharam R of Tamil Nadu, Dharmendra Kumar of Bihar (Chairman, Arbiters Commission AICF) and MS Gopakumar of Air Force are other Chief Lecturers for this FIDE Arbiters seminar project.

IA Swapnil Bansod was also a part of the mega “Chess for Everyone National Arbiter project”. AICF organized one of the world's largest Arbiters Training programmes under its Chess for Everyone project from 26 November 2021 to 30 January 2022.

This two-month online program has been divided into 28 batches with an average 25 participants in each batch and all the participants undergo a 30-hour training spread over five days for each batch. A total number of 777 participants enrolled for the seminar out of which 583 attended the seminar.IA Swapnil Bansod gives credit of his success to his family members and the chess fraternity of Nagpur.