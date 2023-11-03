Indian, Australia teams arrive, to practice today

Nagpur, Sept 21

The Team India led by' Hitman' Rohit Sharma and Aaron Finch-led Austalian teams have arrived in the city for the second Twenty-20 international cricket match to be played at Vidarbha Cricket Association's Jamtha Stadium on Friday under the floodlights.

In their first match, Australia stunned India by four wickets in a record run chase at Mohali on Tuesday night. Therefore, India would like to level the series in Nagpur.

After landing at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in the city, Indian team left for Hotel Raddison Blue whereas their Australian counterparts left for Le Méridien off Wardha road amid tight security.

Both teams would have their practice session on Thursday. First visitors would practice from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. followed by the practice of the Indian team from 4 pm. onwards.

Against the backdrop of cloudy weather and rain threat, the VCA has made elaborate arrangements. The met department has already predicted rains in next two days. Almost whole ground is covered so that the rain will not damage the outfield.

There is lot of excitement among cricket fans as city is hosting T-20 match after around three years and it can be gauged form the fact that they are purchasing the match tickets in the black market.

Out of four, India win two matches at Jamtha

As far as VCA Jamtha venue is concerned, then it has hosted 12 Twenty-20 matches. India have played four matches at this venue and managed to win two.

In their first match against Sri Lanka on December 9, 2009, India lost by 29 runs. During T-20 World Cup match against New Zealand on March 15, 2016, the Kiwis recorded 47 run victory in low scoring match. However, India tested first T-20 victory at this venue on January 29, 2017 when they pipped England by five runs. In their previous match on November 10, 21019, India defeated Bangladesh.