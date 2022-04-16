Inter-club cricket tourney from tomorrow

Nagpur, April 16

MSEB Koradi Cricket Club is organising an Inter-Club One Day Cricket Tournament for U-15 and U-18 groups from April 18. This tournament is affiliated by Vidarbha Cricket Association. Total six teams including Dr Ambedkar College Sports Academy, City Gymkhana, Karnewar Cricket Academy, Kohinoor Cricket Academy, Rishi Lodhe Cricket Academy and Team SB Group will participate in the tournament. Three Under-15 players are compulsorily required in the playing eleven. Three popular cricket grounds have been finalized for all the matches.Format of the matches is League based, in which each team will have to play five league matches to qualify for the semi finals. All matches will be of 35 35 overs and played with the red ball and white clothings.

The tournament’s inaugural match will be played at Central Railway Ajni ground. Other two venues are Taiwade College ground, Koradi and MSEB Colony ground .