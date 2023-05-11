International players inspect NU synthetic track

The synthetic track work is almost at its final stage. In just a few days this track will be opened for players. World Athletics Day was celebrated on this track on Sunday. RTMNU ports Director Dr. Sharad Suryavanshi briefed all the players and officials present about the synthetic track. On this occasion, former runners Anuja Guhe, Sarita Marbate, Vaishali Chatare and Shekhar Suryawanshi were felicitated with roses and mementos by nutritionist Meghna Kumre . On this occasion Nagpur District Athletics Association president Gurudev Nagarle, working president S. J. Anthony, president Umesh Naidu, coaches Ravindra Tong, Jitendra Ghordadekar, Sayli Waghmare, Vinod Pachghare, NDAA joint secretary Ramchandra Wani, Archana Kottewar, senate member Dr. Sanjay Chaudhary, Anil Bhore, Nagpur University table tennis centre coach Mangesh Mopkar, Khelo India coach Jayendra Dhole, gymnastics cetre coach Yuga Bahadur Chhetri, Rajesh Bhute, Mangesh Paunikar were present in large numbers.

On this occasion, the players present were given information about the daily diet. In addition, an informative book related to diet was gifted.