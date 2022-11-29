Ira International U-17 hockey champs

Udit Saini played an important role in Ira International's victory. He sounded the board in 13th and 27th minutes. Prior to that Sachin Saini opened the scoring in the seventh minute. BVM players too made some good efforts but in vain.

Earlier in the semis, Ira International defeated SOS Belltarodi 10-9 via sudden death.

The score was equalised (2-2) during the regulation time. Even in tie -breaker the deadlock continued. Finally, the match resulted in sudden death in which Ira recorded victory

In the second semi-final, BVM Ashti blanked Delhi Public Schooll, Kamptee 3-1 via tie-breaker. Shantanu Shatri, Aaryansh Polkundwar and Bhaumik Meshrmam perfectly scored the goals for BVM. For DPS only Shantanu Gawai succeeded in scoring the goal.