Irshad enters third round

In his second round match, Irshand got the better of Nilesh Sontakke 25-8, 25-6.

In another match, Hemraj Parate rallied to beat Vipin Meshram 19-25, 25-23, 25-0. Nishikant Meshram came from a game down to beat Rahul Thaware 8-20, 19-8, 25-8. Over 100 players have confirmed their participation for the tournament. The winner will get Rs 7,000 while the runner-up will get Rs 4,000.

Other results: Jai Chandurkar bt Arbaz Qureshi 16-9, 19-14, Mohd Akhtar bt Umesh Meshram 22-12, 23-10; Anurag Rangari bt Manoj Rane 15-12, 25-8; Sudhir Bamburde bt J Chiwande 25-7, 20-0; Ashish Ramteke bt Rajesh Shende 22-5, 23-7; Ravi Dhakate bt Ritesh Sonarkar 15-11, 15-5; Nilesh Sontakke bt Harish Karwate 24-4, 25-2; Alim Qureshi bt Rajesh Sonone 17-10, 14-10; Vishnu Shende bt Ankesh Sahare 19-10, 22-11.