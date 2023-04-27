Itankar completes NIS coaching

coaching with excellence. National Institute of Sports (NIS) and Sports Authority of India (SAI) organise certificate course every year with objective of producing quality sportsmen and coaches in India. Itankar, national swimmer gold medallist from Nagpur, was selected for this course at SAI Southern Centre in Bengaluru. He completed his training with excellence. He represented Nagpur University four consecutive times in inter-university swimming competitions.

Recently, he completed his education in MPEd and is training swimmers at Victorious Swimming Club in NIT Swimming Pool. Pallavi Dhatrak, District Sports Officer, Nagpur felicitated him.Taluka Sports Officer Saste; Yogesh Khobragade,chief coach Maharashtra State were present on the occasion. Deputy director of sports Shekhar Patil and Dr Sharad Suryawanshi congratulated Itankar.