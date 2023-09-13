Jaiswal excels in 70.3 triathlon

Dr. Jaiswal's accolades extend far beyond this victory. He holds two world records to his name, showcasing his unwavering commitment to endurance sports. One remarkable achievement was a non-stop 12.5-hour run, covering a distance of 80.5 km while proudly carrying the tricoour. During the challenging days of the COVID-19 pandemic, he embarked on another extraordinary journey, running non-stop for an astounding 13 hours, covering 85 km, all within the confines of his drawing room.

Notably, Dr. Rajendra Jaiswal stands as the sole Ultra Runner from Nagpur who has successfully completed both 100 km and 161 km Ultra marathons amidst the challenging conditions of Hennur Bamboo forest in Bangalore.

Acknowledging his triumph, Dr. Jaiswal graciously credited his success to an exceptional team of mentors and coaches. Among them, Coach Dr. Yogesh Satav, Physiotherapist Dr. Neena Sahu, swimming coaches Batwe sir and Vishal sir, and mentors Dr. Amit Samarth, Dr. Sunita Dhote, and his unwavering support from his wife, Vinita, have played pivotal roles in his journey towards excellence.