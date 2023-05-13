Jajoo slams ton as MSSC take lead

In response to Anurag’s 241-9 in stipulated 80 overs, MSSC were 390 all out in 75.5 overs with Jajoo making 126 and Aniket Pande contributing 76. Tauseef Ahmed took 6-126. In their second essay, Anurag were 11-1 in 1.3 overs still trailing by 138 runs.

In a Group B match under way at Kalamna Ground, Indian Gymkhana took a marginal lead of 24 runs over Lipton CC. Replying to Lipton’s 317-9, Indian Gymkhana made 341 before getting all out in 77.1 overs. Mohit Kale top-scored with 94 while Viraj Mundhada (55), Gaurav Dhoble (46) and Sanjay Ramaswamy (43) were the other notable scorers.

Central Dhantoli CC were staring at a huge defeat as they were 125-6 in 35 overs against MRCC still trailing by 170 runs.