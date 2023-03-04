Jane, Marathe, Verma, Nagrale enter semis

Jane got the better of Rahul Gourkar 6-0 and Marathe fought out hard to beat fourth seed Tanmay Siriah 6-5 (7-5).

Achintya Verma thrashed Kapil Chanchlani 6-1 while Kashit Nagrale drubbed Om Ladole 6-0 to make semi-finals.

Events in men’s open singles and doubles are under way. In all 68 entries have been received in men’s and women’s categories.

In the doubles category, Tanmay Siriah and Soham Jane have been given top billings whereas Achintya Verma and Tejal Pal are 2nd seeds. Women’s singles will be played on Sunday.

Results: men’s Singles: Pre-quarters: Soham Jane beat Abhishek Wadhwani 6-1, Kashit Nagrale beat Tarun Fule 6-0, Om Ladole beat Yug Singhvi 6-4, Anand Marathe beat Mehul Fulzele 6-0, Rahul Gourkar beat Subodh Sathe 6-5 (14-12), Tanmay Siriah beat Omkar Sathe 6-0, Achintya Verma beat Tejal pal 6-2, Kapil Chanchlani beat Sukhwinder Singh Saini 6-3.

Quarter-finals: Soham Jane beat Rahul Gourkar 6-0, Anand Marathe beat Tanmay Siriah 6-5 (7-5), Achintya Verma beat Kapil Chanchlani 6-1, Kashit Nagrale beat Om Ladole 6-0.

Men’s doubles quarter-finals: Om and Anand beat Mehul Fulzele and Vihaan 6-0, Soham Jane and Tanmay beat Avinash and Rahul 6-1, Achintya Verma and Tejal beat Bhushan and Subodh 6-0, Omkar and Om Ladole beat Dhruvin Ravell and Tarun 6-3.