Jennifer eyeing another crown, enters U-15 final

Nagpur, Aug20

City paddler Jennifer Varghese after clinching Under-19 title stormed into Under-15 final also in CS Kulkarni Memorial Maharashtra StateRanking Table Tennis Tournament organised by Nagpur District Table Tennis Association (NDTTA) at Subhedar Hall, here on Saturday.

In the semi-final, top seed Jennifer Varghese defeated Mumbai's Vaishnavi Jaiswal 11/8,11/6,8/11,5/11,11/8,11/7. She set up a title clash with Mumbai's Divyanshi Bhowmick who defeated Urvi Churi (TST) 11/3,11/4,11/8,11/2.

In the boys section, Pune's Shouren Soman and Thane's Rohan Dani entered the final. While 12th seed Soman shocked top seed Dhruv Shah 12/10,11/5,11/7,6/11,12/10, third seed Dani also surprised second seed Udit Sachdev(THN) [Seed - 2] 11/6,11/6,11/8,9/11,8/11,12/10.

Results

U-15 boys QF: Dhruv Shah (TST) [Seed - 1] bt Pratiyush Bauva(THN) [Seed - 8] 15/13,11/5,8/11,5/11,11/7; Shouren Soman (PNA) [Seed - 12] Bt Arnav Zagade (PNA) [Seed - 4] 12/10,11/2,11/8; Rohan Dani (THN) [Seed - 3] bt Yuvraj Yadav (TST) [Seed - 11] 12/10,11/6,4/11,5/11,11/7; Udit Sachdev (THN) [Seed - 2] Bt Pranav Gholkar(PNA) [Seed - 7] 11/6,8/11,11/6,11/6

Semis: Shouren Soman (PNA) [Seed - 12] Bt Dhruv Shah (TST) [Seed - 1] 12/10,11/5,11/7,6/11,12/10; Rohan Dani (THN) [Seed - 3] Bt Udit Sachdev(THN) [Seed - 2] 11/6,11/6,11/8,9/11,8/11,12/10.

U-15 girls QF: Jennifer Varghese (NGP) [Seed - 1] bt Anvi Gupte (THN) [Seed - 8] 11/8,11/7,11/7; Vaishnavi Jaiswal (TST) [Seed - 12] Bt Ananya Phadke (NSK) [Seed - 13] 11/9,11/7,9/11,11/7; Divyanshi Bhowmick (TST) [Seed - 11] Bt Rutuja Chinchansure (THN) [Seed - 3] 12/14,9/11,11/3,11/6,11/7; Urvi Churi (TST) [Seed - 15] bt Ruchita Darwatkar( PNA) [Seed - 10] 10/12,11/7,17/15,11/7

Semis: Jennifer Varghese (NGP) [Seed - 1] bt Vaishnavi Jaiswal (TST) [Seed - 12] 11/8,11/6,8/11,5/11,11/8,11/7; Divyanshi Bhowmick (TST) [Seed - 11] Bt Urvi Churi (TST) [Seed - 15]

11/3,11/4,11/8,11/2.

U-11 girls QF: Arshia Rai (TST) [Seed - 1] Bt Sara Ramaiya bt (TST) [Seed - 8] 11/6,11/8,3/11,11/4; Myraa Sangelkar (TST) [Seed - 4] bt Aadya Baheti (PRB) [Seed - 5] 11/8,11/1,11/4; Adhvika Prabhune (THN) [Seed - 6] bt Vedhanshi Sharma (THN) 11/7,11/5,10/12,7/11,11/4; Aarya Redkar (TST) [Seed - 2] bt Sharayu Tekale(PRB) [Seed - 7] 11/4,11/6,11/8

U-13 girls QF: Divyanshi Bhowmick (TST) [Seed - 1] bt Niva Chaughule (TST) 11/9,7/11,11/4,11/4; Saee Kulkarni (PNA) [Seed - 4] Bt Sanvi Puranik (THN);11/4,11/8,11/8; Swara Karmarkar (NSK) Bt Naisha Rewaskar (PNA) [Seed - 3] 10/12,11/6,11/7,7/11,11/8;

Swarada Sane (JAL) [Seed -7] Bt Swara Jangade (THN) [Seed-2]

6/11,11/6,9/11,11/4,11/3