Jennifer wins U-19 mixed doubles gold

In the final, Jennifer pairing with Balamurugan Rajasekaran defeated Jash Modi and Taneesha Kotecha, also from India 11-6, 11-3, 11-7 in straight three games.

Earlier in the semis they got the better of Sayali Wani -Sarth Mishra duo 11-5, 10-12, 6-11, 11-6, 11-8.

However, in the Under-17 singles event, she had to be satisfied with bronze medal. In the semis, she lost to Syndrela Das 6-11, 12-14, 8-11.In the quarters she defeated Farida Thabet 7-11, 11-3, 12-14, 11-5, 11-5.