Kabir’s 99 goes in vain for Shree Sports Academy

Shree Sports scored 139 from 27.1 overs thanks to Kabir’s fine batting which included 19 boundaries. Kabir was unlucky as he was dismissed by Harsh Khapanwarde on 99.

None other Shree Sports batter managed to cross the double digits with the second highest score being extras (23 runs).

Yashodhan Dubey was the main wicket taker for NDCA with three scalps while Aryaveersingh Rathod and Tejas Lingayat took two each.

NDCA then knocked off the required runs in 21.4 overs losing three wickets.

Captain Sparsh Dhanvajir scored 45 while Dubey added 27 and Aashish Khemani scored 25.

In another match, Ruby Sporting Club defeated Royal Cricket Association by six wickets. Royal CA scored 68 from 20.5 overs with Vishesh Chawda being the top scorer (15).

Laksh Sangar, Siddharth Panwar and Garv Mulchandani took two wickets each.

In reply, Prathamesh Ikhankar scored an unbeaten 22 as Ruby achieved the target in 18.1 overs.

In another match, Cricket Club of Akola thrashed Sahas Cricket Club by 10 wickets.

Sahas posted 126 all out in 26.3 overs. Arnav Mahajan scored 32. Devang Sachdeo, Krishna Nagarkose and Mithilesh Khatod were the main wickets takers for Aokla.

In reply, Captain Arnav Sathe (41*) and Viraj Varokar (58*) knocked off the runs in 23.2 overs.