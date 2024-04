Kadu hammers 177, MRCC score 371

At Shree Sports Cricket Academy groumd, against VMV, Kadu hammered 177 and he was well supported by Ganesh Bhonsale (37).

At SB City College Ground, Eleven Star Cricket Club in their first innings were all out for 212 in 54.5 overs . Thanks to Aayush Rajdev who slammed 107. Ruby Colts in their first innings made 76/1 in 24 overs at stumps with Digvijay Tiwari was batting on 37.

Scores in brief

Medical Representatives’ Cricket Club 1st innings: 371 all out in 78.5 overs (Tushar Kadu 177, Ganesh Bhosale 37; Luvkush Yadav 3/119)

VMV CC yet to bat

At SB City College Ground

Eleven Star Cricket Club 1st innings: 212 all out in 54.5 overs (Aayush Rajdev 107; Varun Bisht 3/74, Devesh Charote 3/48)

Ruby Colts 1st innings: 76/1 in 24 overs (Digvijay Tiwari 37 batting)

Ruby Colts trail by 136 runs

At Pandav College Ground

Navniketan Cricket Club 1st innings: 89 all out in 35.4 overs (Aaditya Khilote 4/17)

Reshimbagh Gymkhana 1st innings 109/4 in 42 overs (Shree Choudhary 38 batting)

Reshimbagh Gymkhana lead by 20 runs

At Central Railway Ground, Nagpur

Indian Gymkhana 1st innings: 362 all out in 76.3 overs (Aahan Joshi 94, Prabhal Choukhande 73, Neel Atahley 87, Ashit Singh 85 n.o., Kunal Kungwani 55; Abhishek Pathak 5/157, Eathan Scot 4/45)

Anurag Cricket Club, Kamptee 1st innings: 0/1 in 0.1 over

Anurag CC, Kamptee trail by 362 runs

At DY Patil Sports Academy Ground

Lipton Cricket Club 1st innings: 273 all out in 79.4 overs (Aniruddha Choudhary 71, Akshay Dullarwar 52; Kaustubh Salve 4/68)

All India Reporter yet to bat

At VCA Kalamna Ground

Ministerial Services Sports Club 1st innings: 304/9 decl. in 67 overs (Yajwan Gadhave 73, Nachiket Bhute 50, Gaurav Farde 31; Atharva Podutwar 4/75)

Advocate XI CC 1st innings 36/1 in 11 overs

Advocate XI trail by 268 runs