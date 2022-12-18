Kale's hattrick in DNC's victory

VNIT won the toss and elected to field first. DNC scored 146 losing eight wickets in 20 overs. Lucky Thorat top scored with 34. Aniket Aksar also batted well and contributed 31 whereas Atharva Kidey and Nihar Uikey scored 25 each. For VNIT, Akshat Huddar claimed four wickets for 23 runs.

In reply, Kale ripped thru VNIT batting line up and snared four wickets including hattrick. Kale was ably supported by Hemant Bajpai who captured three wickets for 45 runs. VNIT were bowled out for 79 in 10 overs. Only Nimesh Mali (29) and Parees Pathak (16) showed some resistance.

.Dr Ambedkar College, Deekshabhoomi recorded massive 164- run victory over KDK College

Batting first Dr Ambedkar College knocked off 187 losing eight wickets in 20 overs. Thanks to Sidhdhesh Kantool (68)and Harshit Bawane (64) who scored half-centuries. For KDK College, despite Shubha Yeggewar's five-wicket haul (5 for 27), other bowlers failed to stop rivla batsmen from scoring freely.

In reply, KDK were all out for a paltry 23 in 9.2 overs. No batsmen were able to cross the double-digit. For Ambedkar College, Kantool and Mandar Ghodare were chipped in with two wickets each.

Today's matches: Shivaji Science College VS JCPE; Government . College of Engineering VS Taywade College.