Kartik creates world record with 3331 push-ups in 1 hour

The Guinness Book of Records lists the most push-ups in one hour as 2,919 by Young that he performed at Matrix Boxing Gym, Queensland, on June 19, 2020Ear;oer Jaiswal features in the India and Asia Book of Records for his effort of breaking 770 tiles in 44 seconds. He has been preparing for the record for the last two years.

Jaiswal is Nagpur’s first fighter to be selected for the Indian Open MMA (Mixed Martial Art) & Super Fight League (SFL) Contender Night which was held at New Delhi from November 12-14 last year.