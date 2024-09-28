Khedikar to take on Agrey for jt secy post

Nagpur District Badminton Association (NDBA) will witness an election after a long time as noted badminton coach Chetak Khedikar has posed a challenge before Bhavana Agrey for the joint secretary post.

The election will be held on Sunday at Chitnavis Centre, Civil Lines at 10 am. In all 104 members are eligible to cast their vote. Khedikar is also contesting the election for executive committee member post. Meanwhile other officials including veteran Kundatai Vijaykar (president), Mangesh Kashikar (secretry), Anant Apte (treasurer) Shriram Purohit and Anand Sancheti (vice presidents) have been elected unoppoed. For four executive members post, there are five candidates including Ashwini Harkare, Nikhil Rokde, Neha Gosavi, Gurdeep Singh Arora and Chetak Khedikar are in the fray. Sneha Faizpurkar, Yashwant Kerhalkar and Madhav Soman, all the EC members of previous body have been dropped.

The fight between Khedikar and Agrey has become interesting since Agrey has the support of ruling panel. On the other hand, Khedikar has also contacted the voters for their support.

In his message to voters, Mangesh Kashikar said, "Your vote is precious in helping these committed individuals to continue and contribute positively to our association and the sports we all love".\

Talking to Lokmat Times Khedikar said, "I am not against anybody. My intention behind contesting the election is that I want to work in NDBA for the betterment of game. I have certain ideas and plans for the game. Let's see what happens".