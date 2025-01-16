KKM archery contest begins

Mohit Shah of Nagpur Shikshan Sanstha, Dr. Sujay Metre, Principal of City Binzani College, Dr. Jeevan Dontulwar of Mohta Science College, former deputy director of sports Dr. Jayaprakash Duble, Dr. Surendra Tiwari, Mukund Mule of Nagpur District Archery Association, secretary Sanjay Kaurke were present at the inauguration of the archery competition being held at Mohta Science College. Dr. Sambhaji Bhosale conducted the programme while Sanjay Chaudhary proposed the vote of thanks.