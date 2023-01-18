KKM yoga event inaugurated

MLA Mohan Mate, KKM convener Sandip Joshi, Rambhau Khandve of Shri Janardan Swami Yogabhyasi Mandal, president of Nagpur District Yogasan Sports Association Girja Agrawal, secretary Anil Mohgaonkar, vice-president Arti Agrawal, Vijay Zalke, Bhagvan Mendhe and others were present. Sandip Khare made introductory remarks. Sandip Bhushan Take conducted the proceedings while Sanjay Nikude proposed a vote of thanks.